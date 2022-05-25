2 bodies found in Troy, Mo. home in apparent murder-suicide
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Deputies in Lincoln County are investigating an apparent murder-suicide late Tuesday night.
Police were called to the 100 block of Chappel Hill Drive west of Troy, Mo. just past 9:30 p.m. for a shooting. Two adults were found shot and killed inside. No other suspects are being sought as evidence shows signs of a murder-suicide.
Anyone with information should call detectives at 636-432-5311 or leave a tip online here.
