2 bodies found in Troy, Mo. home in apparent murder-suicide

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Deputies in Lincoln County are investigating an apparent murder-suicide late Tuesday night.

Police were called to the 100 block of Chappel Hill Drive west of Troy, Mo. just past 9:30 p.m. for a shooting. Two adults were found shot and killed inside. No other suspects are being sought as evidence shows signs of a murder-suicide.

Anyone with information should call detectives at 636-432-5311 or leave a tip online here.

