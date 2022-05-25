16-year-old taken into custody after elderly man hit, killed in South County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 72-year-old man was killed after being struck by a car in South County late Tuesday.

Just past 6:30 p.m., police said a 16-year-old was driving down the 3200 block of Country Hollow Drive when he hit a 72-year-old. The elderly man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Officers took the teen into custody.

Anyone with information should call 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.