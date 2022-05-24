St. Peters man loses both legs in tragic hit-and-run in Chicago

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Peters man is now learning to live his life without his legs, following a tragic hit-and-run incident in Chicago.

“I just stayed near his head, told him to hold my hand...’Stay with me. I need you. the boys need you. Just stay here with me’,” said Amy Summary.

Amy and her husband Bryce, 38, were in Chicago for a work convention on May 12. While walking on North Michigan Avenue on their way to dinner, her husband was pinned down against a white Mercedes SUV.

“We were well on the sidewalk, and I heard Bryce say, ‘look at that,’ and then I felt a push from him. I looked to my left and I saw a white SUV coming at us,” said Amy. “I was able to run kind of into Michigan avenue into the road. And I heard the crash. I looked around me. I thought Bryce was going to be behind me and he wasn’t”

The SUV ran a red light and struck another vehicle prior to hitting Bryce in an attempt to flee police.

“The police noticed the plates had a darkened plate cover, and they attempted to stop that individual who then fled,” said Justin Summary, Bryce’s brother.

“Immediately, [I] screamed [and] let everyone know that that was my husband. I ran to him,” said Amy. “At that time, we were lucky that there were nurses walking by and they were able, them and police that had arrived on the scene were able to apply tourniquets.”

Amy said she was grateful her husband survived the incident but also lost so much.

“We found out the right leg was not savable, so then the focus became the left leg,” said Justin. “A couple of days after that, we got the news that the left leg couldn’t be saved either. So, he lost both of his legs.”

Both Bryce’s brother and wife said it will now be a challenge for Bryce, a father to a 2-year-old and 5-year-old sons, to transition into a new life without his legs.

“They just know daddy’s feet got hurt and we’re going to get him new ones,” said Amy. “[I’m] thinking of soccer practice, baseball practice, days at the park. But I know that those are just going to be temporary things that he’s not going to be able to do. We’re going to get him fitted for good prosthetics and he’ll be out there coaching T-ball again.”

The family said the police still have not caught the suspect who was driving the car, but right now the family’s focus is on Bryce’s recovery and getting him back to St. Louis.

“He started physical therapy today, so he actually got to sit up on a chair for the first time,” said Amy. “But obviously our wish is to be able to find who did this so that they can be prosecuted.”

The family has since started a GoFundMe to help Bryce, his wife, and the rest of his family as they continue to stay in Chicago while he recovers at the hospital. Justin said the family could face a number of challenges ahead financially.

“What his medical bills are going to look like, what insurance may or may not cover, and the expenses relating to just his home and trying to keep him comfortable when he does arrive back home,” said Justin.

Amy said there are little moments of hope, including the support they have received from people all over the St. Louis community, that has helped strengthen her family.

“We’re going to have good days and bad days but the support of strangers…it’s really amazing, it kind of restores that faith in humanity,” said Amy.

