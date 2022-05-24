St. Louis man accused of taking advantage of businesses, taxpayers during pandemic

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – A St. Louisan is on the road to prison after allegedly taking advantage of businesses and taxpayers while others were hurting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assistant United States Attorney Diane Klocke has asked for a two-year prison sentence for Prince Vamboi.

“Prince Vamboi opened several different bank accounts in the St. Louis area, using fraudulent documents and aliases, and then he used those accounts to have funds from victim companies deposited,” he explained.

Klocke said one of Vamboi’s schemes was receiving government payroll protection program funds for a business he wasn’t operating. Just as the pandemic was getting underway, he allegedly pretended to have N95 masks for sale, and stole more than $150,000 from a company in Madison, Wisconsin.

News 4 was there when Vamboi entered court Tuesday. He slipped on a mask and was one of the few wearing it inside. He apologized to the judge but ran from News 4 cameras and refused to answer questions.

Chief Investigative Reporter Lauren Trager has been digging through dozens of investigations into local people accused of stealing tax dollars. Wednesday, on News 4 at 10 p.m. she will introduce us to some of them and ask who let it all happen.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.