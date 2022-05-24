St. Louis City leaders put curfew on electric scooter rides

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – St. Louis City leaders are cracking down on electric scooters.

The scooters first showed up on city streets four years ago. Now, because of late-night joy rides, city leaders are cracking down on when they can be used.

Authorities said they worked with Lime and Bird, two companies that operate the scooters, to shut down service at 7 p.m. in downtown.

