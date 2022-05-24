Advertisement

St. Louis City leaders put curfew on electric scooter rides

By Stephanie Usery
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – St. Louis City leaders are cracking down on electric scooters.

The scooters first showed up on city streets four years ago. Now, because of late-night joy rides, city leaders are cracking down on when they can be used.

Authorities said they worked with Lime and Bird, two companies that operate the scooters, to shut down service at 7 p.m. in downtown.

