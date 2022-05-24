SLMPD will remember fallen officers at 36th memorial breakfast

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Metropolitan Police Department and the St. Louis Police Foundation will host the 36th memorial breakfast on Wednesday, May 25, at 8 a.m.

This breakfast will honor the 166 St. Louis officers killed in the line of duty from 1863 to 2020. It will take place in the Grand Ballroom of Union Station.

Widow of fallen officer Tamarris Bohannon will serve as the keynote speaker, Commissioner John Hayden, and Mayor Tishaura Jones will address the attendees, and News 4′s Claire Kellett will serve as the mistress of ceremonies.

