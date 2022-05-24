Advertisement

SLMPD will remember fallen officers at 36th memorial breakfast

American flag generic (Credit: Pexels)
American flag generic (Credit: Pexels)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Metropolitan Police Department and the St. Louis Police Foundation will host the 36th memorial breakfast on Wednesday, May 25, at 8 a.m.

This breakfast will honor the 166 St. Louis officers killed in the line of duty from 1863 to 2020. It will take place in the Grand Ballroom of Union Station.

Widow of fallen officer Tamarris Bohannon will serve as the keynote speaker, Commissioner John Hayden, and Mayor Tishaura Jones will address the attendees, and News 4′s Claire Kellett will serve as the mistress of ceremonies.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Belleville man sentenced to 25 years after sending child porn to St. Louis County sergeant
Man in town for chess lessons has car torched in south St. Louis
Man in town for chess lessons has car torched in south St. Louis
Jaylon Walker
South County center helping former Amazon driver shot, paralyzed recover
A closeup of some fresh and juicy hamburgers cooking on the grill.
St. Louis Burger Week returns!