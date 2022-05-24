Search underway for missing 72-year-old hiker in Wildwood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Wildwood community, along with police, is searching for a 72-year-old woman who went missing while hiking along a trail.

St. Louis County Police said Carol Schulte, 72, was last seen near the Al Foster Memorial Trailhead in Wildwood Monday morning. It is unclear what she was last wearing but Schulte is about 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighs 128 pounds.

The five-mile trail is located near Grand Avenue and Washington Avenue in the Glencoe community. A local hiking group has organized a search party to search for Schulte Tuesday morning near the trail.

