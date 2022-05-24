Scott Air Force Base troops helping deliver baby formula

O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV) – Local troops from Scott Air Force Base are helping in the effort to get more formula to families.

It is part of operation ‘Fly Formula’ that just had its first plane full of formula arrive in Indianapolis. The base sent a team of five to Germany to help load and unload the formula onto a C-17 plane. The formula is specifically targeting cow-milk allergies.

The next delivery is set for somewhere in Virginia. As of right now, there are no direct deliveries expected to Scott Air Force Base.

