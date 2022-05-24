Advertisement

Scott Air Force Base troops helping deliver baby formula

Baby, parents, formula generic
Baby, parents, formula generic(WILX)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV) – Local troops from Scott Air Force Base are helping in the effort to get more formula to families.

It is part of operation ‘Fly Formula’ that just had its first plane full of formula arrive in Indianapolis. The base sent a team of five to Germany to help load and unload the formula onto a C-17 plane. The formula is specifically targeting cow-milk allergies.

The next delivery is set for somewhere in Virginia. As of right now, there are no direct deliveries expected to Scott Air Force Base.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Meet Pierre, our Pet of the Week!
Meet Pierre, our Pet of the Week!
Jack Schottel was reported missing Tuesday.
16-year-old missing in St. Clair County
American flag generic (Credit: Pexels)
SLMPD will remember fallen officers at 36th memorial breakfast
Belleville man sentenced to 25 years after sending child porn to St. Louis County sergeant