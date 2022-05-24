Perron fined $5,000 for cross-checking

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Blues forward David Perron was fined Tuesday after Game 4 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The NHL Department of Player Safety said he was fined $5,000, under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for cross-checking Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri at 5:30 in the second period. The money will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

