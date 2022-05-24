Advertisement

Perron fined $5,000 for cross-checking

St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron, right, shoots a goal past Colorado Avalanche defenseman...
St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron, right, shoots a goal past Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Blues forward David Perron was fined Tuesday after Game 4 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The NHL Department of Player Safety said he was fined $5,000, under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for cross-checking Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri at 5:30 in the second period. The money will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

