Paramedic killed after machine falls on her St. Charles gym

Dolores "Dolo" Boschert
Dolores "Dolo" Boschert(Christian Hospital EMS / Facebook)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. CHARLES (KMOV) - A paramedic was killed when part of a machine fell on her as she was working at a Club Fitness in St. Charles Tuesday morning.

Another gym member found Dolores “Dolo” Boschert dead underneath some weights at the gym on Bass Pro Drive around 2:50 a.m. Police say the weights were from a Smith Machine; the accident happened around 2:30 a.m. There was nobody else at the gym when the accident occurred.

Boschert worked for Christian Hospital EMS and was recently named Paramedic of the Year.

