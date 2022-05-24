Paramedic killed after machine falls on her St. Charles gym

ST. CHARLES (KMOV) - A paramedic was killed when part of a machine fell on her as she was working at a Club Fitness in St. Charles Tuesday morning.

Another gym member found Dolores “Dolo” Boschert dead underneath some weights at the gym on Bass Pro Drive around 2:50 a.m. Police say the weights were from a Smith Machine; the accident happened around 2:30 a.m. There was nobody else at the gym when the accident occurred.

Boschert worked for Christian Hospital EMS and was recently named Paramedic of the Year.

