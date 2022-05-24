Advertisement

New certification to allow St. Louis City deputies to make arrests, traffic stops

By Nicole Sanders
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Safety around downtown St. Louis, especially Washington Avenue has been a big focus over the past few years. Now, St. Louis City’s Sheriff’s Office will elevate its ability to execute that Tuesday evening.

St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts has become an influential face in trying to secure Washington Avenue. At 5:30 p.m. Betts and 23 other deputies will receive Peace Officer Standards Training (P.O.S.T.) certification to help them to better assist the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department with arrests, traffic stops, searches and more. The main duty of the sheriff’s office is courtroom security and serving court paperwork like restraining orders and evictions.

Nearly every law enforcement agency across the country has that certification under its belt.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will headline the graduation at Harris Stowe State University.

