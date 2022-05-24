Advertisement

Former Amazon driver paralyzed in 2019 shooting training for Paralympics

By Nicole Sanders and Jenna Rae
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man paralyzed from the waist down after being shot during a 2019 dispute in St. Charles isn’t giving up on his dream.

In 2019, Jaylen Walker was dropping off a package at Target in St. Charles while driving for Amazon when he reportedly got into argument over parking with Larry Thomlison, 69, The confrontation ended with Walker getting shot twice.

“I have both of my bullets still in my spine,” Walker said. “I felt like it was a curse at first, but I had to look at it as a whole vision I wasn’t able to see at.”

Although his case hasn’t made much progress, Walker is focused on keeping a positive mindset while helping people in his position and others with disabilities. After months of rehab, he adjusted to his new normal. A big part of his journey happened at Paraquad, a center that assists people with disabilities.

“It’s like my safe haven. Like I feel like I could legit come in here and not worry about anything,” Walker described the center which is located south of Forest Park,

Paraquad President Aimee Wehmeier agrees with the local man. She calls the facility life-changing.

“We kind of are pioneers in independent living and creating opportunity for people with disabilities,” Wehmeier said.

Unfortunately, Walker will never be able to walk on his own again but his dreams aren’t over yet.

“I’m also training to qualify for the 2024 Paralympics,” Walker added. “I played college basketball. I also played numerous sports in high school, so I was always competitive. I look at this as a second chance.”

A second chance Walker says he wouldn’t have had without Paraquad.

“We uplift each other here, we are family. They’re really just finding their beauty and their struggle and we’re helping each other,” he said.

For more information about Paraquad, click here.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Jaylen Walker, 21, is confined to a hospital bed after an altercation in a Target parking lot...
‘I forgave that man already’; Victim in Target shooting speaks publicly for the first time

Latest News

stl city sheriff training
New certification to allow St. Louis City deputies to make arrests, traffic stops
stl city sheriff training
New training to allow St. Louis City deputies to make arrests, traffic stops
Bird E-Scooter
St. Louis City leaders put curfew on electric scooter rides
Man in town for chess lessons has car torched in south St. Louis
Man in town for chess lessons has car torched in south St. Louis