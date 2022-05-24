Five new restaurants coming to Midtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This summer St. Louis food lovers will have a lot of new options in Midtown as several new concepts will open on Locust.

The development of the former Beaumont Telephone Exchange Building helped spur growth on Locust and now more excitement is coming.

“Part of the success of the district so far has been the mix of tenants and the restaurant opportunities that we’ve been able to curate. This end of the district has a lot of momentum, but we need food and beverage tenants to make it walkable and active,” said developer Jassen Johnson.

Videira Wine Shop and Bar will open in the rear of 2700 Locust. Owner Mykel McIntosh says it will feature local cheese, meats and wines sourced from local vendors.

Kain Tayo will open on 2700 Locust. The Philippine restaurant originated in Trenton, Ill. and will move its location to the St. Louis area, serving up traditional cuisine.

Anita Cafe and Bar will open on the corner space of 2700 Locust. It is described as serving up morning-style beverages and small plates, focusing on Mediterranean-style beverages and food.

Nexus Cultural Cuisine and Craft Cocktails will open at 2704 Locust. Chef Ceaira Jackson worked at Eclipse at the Moonrise and opened Bait STL in the Central West End. The new concept will feature elevated Global Cuisine and will have a lush patio.

Rick’s and Rick’s Rooftop will be located at 2639 Locust. The entertainment and music concept will open later this year. It is expected to feature duckpin bowling alleys, pinball and arcade games as well as a place for a food truck. The rooftop will be a live music venue at night.

Johnson says they are also working to negotiate a lease with a soccer bar and microbrewery.

The goal is for the new restaurants to open this summer.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.