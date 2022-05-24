Episode 185: Bridge Bread

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Inside a storefront on Cherokee street in south St. Louis, they’re baking more than just bread and cinnamon rolls. They’re helping change lives. Bridge Bread Bakery is a unique concept - a non-profit social enterprise.

The bakers are all unhoused.

Fred and Sharon Domke founded the non-profit in 2011. They started inside their church and expanded, and now they’ve got a large retail and kitchen space, and the bread and baked goods are delivered all over the St. Louis area--including to Schnucks Markets and Fresh Thyme. Fred Domke joined us on the podcast to talk about how the idea to start a bakery came to be, the empowering work they do each day, and how the community helps make it all possible.

The bakers and employees are all paid that’s to the sale of the baked goods but much of the operation is funded by donations. To help or to find out where you can get your hands on their cinnamon rolls, head to bridgebresd.org

