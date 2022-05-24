Edwardsville mom speaks out about teenage son’s battle with addiction, recent overdose, in warning to parents

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -Sarah Topal is relieved she gets to celebrate her son’s recent 17th birthday, a mere three weeks after he overdosed on Fentanyl and nearly died.

“It’s been the worst journey of my life,” Topal said.

Her son, who News 4 is not naming to protect his privacy, has been battling substance abuse issues for a couple of years, Topal said.

“In middle school, I started noticing he would come home and was clearly under the influence of marijuana,” she said. “It was pretty sporadic. It seemed to be things he was doing with groups of peers that we would encourage him to stray away from.”

The advice fell on deaf ears, Topal told News 4. Instead, the problem appeared to get worse.

“As he got older, those peer groups got more influential, so we pulled him out of public school and tried to put him in private school to do everything we could to have a closer eye on him. But with social media, kids can reach whoever and whatever they want, it can be very difficult for a parent to keep track of who they’re communicating with.”

Topal said she believes her son is biologically predisposed to addiction, but said it’s been an ongoing battle within her tight-knit family.

“It’s the worst pain a parent can experience,” she said. “It’s a disease that people don’t really recognize as a disease. It’s met with a lot of stigma and a lot of judgment and I knew we were trending toward potentially losing him.”

Topal said she noticed changes in her son’s physical appearance and his behavior when he was in the throes of his addiction, signs she hopes other parents can be aware of.

“He was sneaking out at night and his grades dropped,” she said. “Physically, he had dark circles under his eyes, weight loss, he wasn’t sleeping well or he was sleeping way too much.”

Topal said as her son’s addiction worsened, she equipped him with Narcan, a medication designed to reverse the effects of an overdose.

“I think there’s a large misconception that promoting something like Narcan encourages use,” she said. “That’s not the case. It keeps people safe. People who are active in their addiction are going to use.”

Three weeks after giving her son Narcan, Topal said her son overdosed on Fentanyl.

“I was getting ready for work, my daughter and I were here and I got a phone call about 7:30 in the morning from somebody he was with who had told me they found him unresponsive,” she said. “I just remember screaming, ‘is he alive?’ I almost knew the way the phone rang that something was wrong.”

The Narcan she equipped him with, ended up saving his life, Topal said. On his way to the hospital, EMS administered several more rounds of the overdose-reversing drug.

“We were within minutes,” she said. “We were that close to losing him.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 100,000 people died of drug overdoses in 2021, the most ever recorded in a single year. Fentanyl is largely to blame for the dramatic rise in deaths, the agency said.

“It’s a game of Russian roulette,” said Steve Nonn, Madison County Coroner. “You do not know where that pill came from or what’s in that pill.”

Nonn said Fentanyl began appearing in victims around 2018 and within a few years, outpaced the number of fatal heroin overdoses.

“We started seeing the heroin overdose deaths go down and we thought, hey, maybe we’re on to something and these programs we’re presenting are working,” Nonn said. “But unfortunately, the heroin deaths were going down because all of a sudden fentanyl deaths were presenting themselves on scene.”

In 2021, Madison County saw a record number of overdose deaths, with Fentanyl being the primary driver behind those deaths, Nonn said.

“This is a business,” he said. “It’s about profit and the drug fentanyl is 80 times more profitable than heroin is.”

Nonn works with families who have lost loved ones to drug overdoses. Together, they help families of those struggling with addiction find treatment facilities.

He’s experienced firsthand what addiction can do to a family.

“It’s devastating and heartbreaking,” he said. “They become resigned to the fact that death is probably going to be the ultimate death of their child.”

Nonn and Topal agree the current system doesn’t not allow for quick entry into treatment. Instead, it can often take weeks to secure a bed. As a result, the clarity an addict may have in the immediate aftermath of an overdose can pass before treatment options are available.

“It’s amazing how this insidious nature of this drug has infected this country and there is nobody safe,” Nonn said. “Nobody.”

Topal’s son is now in a treatment facility several hours away and she’s hopeful things will be different this time.

“What he has shared with me this time sounds different than it has in the past, so we’re hopeful that he uses this as a huge turning point for his life,” she said.

Topal said her son secured his drugs, often pills, on social media and she wants parents to know how easy it is for drug dealers to reach their kids.

“What happened to him, it was so easy, it was so available, it was so cheap and it was fast,” she said. “It’s not just about having a child that struggles with addiction, it’s opened my eyes to how available this is and how often these kids communicate and who they’re able to communicate with, it’s terrifying.”

In FY2021, the St. Louis Drug Enforcement Agency seized 180 kilograms of fentanyl. In it’s purest form, one kilogram of fentanyl can potentially kill 500,000 people. Fentanyl was involved in 66 percent of all overdose deaths in Missouri during the first three quarters of 2021.

For additional resources visit the DEA website.

