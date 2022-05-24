COVID cases rising in St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is expecting to see an increase in hospitalizations as COVID-19 cases rise.

Tuesday, Dr. Alex Garza noted the St. Louis region is seeing five times more cases now than six weeks ago. He said the area is not seeing the levels that were present during the omicron surge in January, but cases are increasing steadily.

He stated that while an increase in hospitalizations is expected, Dr. Garza does not think it will rise to the amount seen previously.

