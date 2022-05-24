Advertisement

Belleville man sentenced to 25 years for sending child pornography to St. Louis County sergeant

By Joshua Robinson
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man will serve time in prison after being caught in a sex sting.

Reports state in 2020, Kenneth Rogers, 24, traveled from Illinois to Brentwood to supposedly have sex with a 14-year-old boy. On Mar. 31, 2020, Rogers contacted the teenager’s older brother on the Grindr dating app, not knowing he was a sergeant for St. Louis County Police investigating online child sexual exploitation.

Rogers reportedly sent child pornography to the officer through a variety of apps before they met, according to court documents. When Rogers was arrested, officials found conversations on Kik Messenger in which Rogers sent and received child pornography. They also found 199 images and 88 videos of child pornography on Rogers’ phone, authorities said.

In November, Rogers pleaded guilty to one count of receiving child pornography and one count of traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison. He is also charged with the production and distribution of child pornography.

