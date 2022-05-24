4Warn Forecast: Showers and storms move in tonight

Weather Discussion: Temperatures today aren’t so bad! We’ll warm to the mid-70s with lots of cloud cover. Thankfully, we don’t see any rain come out of those clouds until later tonight.

There will be multiple rounds of showers and storms through Thursday morning. With some instability present, some of these storms may turn severe. Quarter-sized hail and 60mph will be possible with any of the strongest storms. Rainfall accumulations will be right around an inch through Thursday. Even though the severe threat is low, tomorrow is a Weather Alert Day.

