Advertisement

19-year-old arrested after Hazelwood road rage ends in gunfire

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Antwon Porter in connection to a road...
St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Antwon Porter in connection to a road rage shooting.(Hazelwood Police Department)
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 19-year-old is being held at the St. Louis County jail after a road rage incident led to shots fired in Hazelwood Thursday.

Antwon Porter, 19, of Florissant, was arrested Monday on a string of charges such as assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. Detectives said Porter was driving near Howdershell and Dunn Roads when he fired shots at another car during a road rage incident. Hazelwood Police were able to link Porter and his car to the shooting.

Porter is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Belleville man sentenced to 25 years for sending child pornography to St. Louis County sergeant
A search is underway for a missing hiker in Wildwood. Carol Schulte was last seen Monday morning.
Search underway for missing 72-year-old hiker in Wildwood
Man in town for chess lessons has car torched in south St. Louis
Man in town for chess lessons has car torched in south St. Louis
Jaylon Walker
South County center helping former Amazon driver shot, paralyzed recover