19-year-old arrested after Hazelwood road rage ends in gunfire

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 19-year-old is being held at the St. Louis County jail after a road rage incident led to shots fired in Hazelwood Thursday.

Antwon Porter, 19, of Florissant, was arrested Monday on a string of charges such as assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. Detectives said Porter was driving near Howdershell and Dunn Roads when he fired shots at another car during a road rage incident. Hazelwood Police were able to link Porter and his car to the shooting.

Porter is being held on a $250,000 bond.

