16-year-old missing in St. Clair County

SHILOH, Ill. (KMOV) - Shiloh police are looking for a 16-year-old that went missing Tuesday.

Jack Schottel, 16, was last seen in the 500 block of Pebble Brook around 8:05 a.m. leaving on foot with a black backpack reports say. He is described as 5-foot-9, 145 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Schottel’s whereabouts is to contact the Shiloh Police Department at 618-632-9047.

