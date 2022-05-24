Advertisement

16-year-old missing in St. Clair County

Jack Schottel was reported missing Tuesday.
Jack Schottel was reported missing Tuesday.(Shiloh PD)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHILOH, Ill. (KMOV) - Shiloh police are looking for a 16-year-old that went missing Tuesday.

Jack Schottel, 16, was last seen in the 500 block of Pebble Brook around 8:05 a.m. leaving on foot with a black backpack reports say. He is described as 5-foot-9, 145 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Schottel’s whereabouts is to contact the Shiloh Police Department at 618-632-9047.

