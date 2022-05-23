Yadier Molina placed on Bereavement List
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ST LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Yadier Molina has been placed on the Bereavement List, the Cardinals announced Monday.
Rookie catcher Iván Herrera has been recalled from Memphis. The 21-year-old’s first game appearance will be his Major League debut. Herrera was signed as an international free agent in July 2016 by the Cardinals out of Panama City, Panama.
The right-handed hitter would become the eighth Cardinal to make his Major League debut this season.
