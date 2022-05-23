Advertisement

Yadier Molina placed on Bereavement List

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina tips his cap as he steps up to bat during the first inning...
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina tips his cap as he steps up to bat during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Thursday, April 7, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ST LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Yadier Molina has been placed on the Bereavement List, the Cardinals announced Monday.

Rookie catcher Iván Herrera has been recalled from Memphis. The 21-year-old’s first game appearance will be his Major League debut. Herrera was signed as an international free agent in July 2016 by the Cardinals out of Panama City, Panama.

The right-handed hitter would become the eighth Cardinal to make his Major League debut this season.

