Wounded man found lying in North City neighborhood identified

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 59-year-old man died at a local hospital following a shooting in a north St. Louis neighborhood Saturday.

Otis Rice, 59, was found gunned down on the sidewalk before 2 a.m. in the 400 block of North 25th Street in the Hyde Park neighborhood. He was critically injured when taken to the hospital by paramedics.

He later died. Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314- 444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

