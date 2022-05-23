Advertisement

Woman charged with involuntary manslaughter, DWI after motorcyclist’s death

Holly Smith of Barnhart has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, among other charges,...
Holly Smith of Barnhart has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, among other charges, after a hit-and-run death.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Matt Woods
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated after a motorcyclist was hit and killed in Jefferson County Friday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police allege Holly S. Smith, 50, of Barnhart was driving near the intersection of West Outer Road and El Lago Drive in Imperial and hit 54-year-old James Meyer. He died from his injuries in the crash.

Witnesses told police they saw a white passenger vehicle hit Meyer and then drive away. One witness followed the white vehicle and reported it to the sheriff’s office, according to a press release. Arnold Police stopped the vehicle. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office DWI units then arrived and did a sobriety test for Smith, who was the driver.

Smith was taken into custody and is being held at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Jail without bond. She was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident on top of the other charges.

