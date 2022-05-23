Woman arrested after Fenton domestic dispute turns deadly

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A late-night domestic dispute at a Fenton, Mo. home left one person dead Sunday.

Just before midnight, officers found 51-year-old Charles Holt lying in the front yard of a home in the 100 block of Hartford Court. Police said Holt was allegedly shot by a 26-year-old woman before they arrived. He was then rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Detectives believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute that happened earlier. The woman is being held at the Jefferson County jail.

