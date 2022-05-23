Advertisement

Suspicious package found near Metrolink in St. Louis City

A MetroLink train in St. Louis
A MetroLink train in St. Louis(KMOV News 4)
By Nicole Sanders
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - MetroLink trains between the Grand and Civic Center stations were briefly halted in St. Louis City after a suspicious package was found, officials said.

Around 7 a.m. Monday, the item was located near the light rail system. Although details about what the package contained are still unknown. Metro was given the all-clear to resume service.

