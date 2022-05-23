Suspect accused in Shaw homicide stole from nearby coffee shop, owners say

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The suspect accused of fatally shooting a man in the Shaw neighborhood Friday was recently caught on surveillance camera stealing from a nearby coffee shop, according to a post on the coffee shop’s Facebook page.

Hartford Coffee Company says surveillance cameras show Kyle Stone stealing from Hartford Coffee, which is located on Hartford Street in the South Grand neighborhood. According to a post on Hartford Coffee’s Facebook page, Stone stole a customer’s laptop off the table on May 3, stole $40 in tips on May 15 and stole another customer’s phone on Wednesday, taking it out of the customer’s hand. He is also accused of assaulting another customer who confronted him as he left with the stolen phone.

Stone is facing charges in the shooting death of Christopher Brennan. He is accused of shooting Brennan in the head in the Shaw neighborhood around 7:20 p.m. Friday. Witnesses say Brennan was taking out the trash when he was shot.

Stone is charged with murder and armed criminal action in connection with Brennan’s death.

