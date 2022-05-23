Advertisement

Study finds St. Louis is seeing more mosquitoes

Pest control company Orkin ranked 50 major metro areas based on how many calls were made to treat for mosquitoes.
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As the summer approaches, you’ll start to see more mosquitoes, and unfortunately, new research finds St. Louis is seeing more of the pesky bugs.

Pest control company Orkin ranked 50 major metro areas based on how many calls were made to treat for mosquitoes. St. Louis was ranked 22nd, moving up five spots from the previous year.

Los Angeles ranked worst for mosquito problems.

