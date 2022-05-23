St. Louis Burger Week returns!

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Burger week is back, starting on July 18.

Participating restaurants will offer $8 burgers, each with its own twist. More than 60 restaurants are taking part in this event, including Hi-Pointe Drive-In, Yolklore, and the Blue Duck.

Burger Week will also have an app that will help customers plan their burger stops and enter contests. The event will last until July 24.

