St. Louis Burger Week returns!

A closeup of some fresh and juicy hamburgers cooking on the grill.
By Joshua Robinson
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Burger week is back, starting on July 18.

Participating restaurants will offer $8 burgers, each with its own twist. More than 60 restaurants are taking part in this event, including Hi-Pointe Drive-In, Yolklore, and the Blue Duck.

Burger Week will also have an app that will help customers plan their burger stops and enter contests. The event will last until July 24.

