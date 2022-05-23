Advertisement

SLPS offers pay plan to increase starting pay for new teachers

SLPS and AFT agreed on a package that will increase starting for pay new teachers
SLPS and AFT agreed on a package that will increase starting for pay new teachers(SLPS)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Saint Louis Public School District has partnered with the American Federation of Teachers Local 420 to find a way to bring in the best teachers to city public schools.

Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Adams said he and two parties agreed to reopen negotiations a year earlier to raise teachers’ pay rates and benefits.

“Most notably, we more than doubled the previously scheduled raise to offer an unprecedented eight percent pay increase effective July 1, 2022, with three percent raises following the next two years,” Adams said. “These increases will apply to all District full-time employees with the exception of nurses and custodians who are still in negotiations.”

This will make SLPS the second highest paying starting spot for new teachers in the metropolitan area. Part of the pay package is a “Pilot Equity Placement and Pay Fund.” This will provide extra pay to teachers who work in schools that are a part of the district.

The package will also offer benefits for all staff, including substitutes, teacher assistants, security guards, nurses, and custodians.

“We are sending a clear message,” Adams said. “That SLPS is ‘all in’ when it comes to a commitment to putting the best people and resources in all of our schools.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

MetroLink trains between the Grand and Civic Center stations were briefly halted in St. Louis...
Suspicious package found near Metrolink in St. Louis City
Shaw neighborhood murder
Man arrested, charged after Shaw neighborhood murder
Storm damage Saturday
Storms cause flash floods, damage Saturday
Kyle Stone is charged with murder and armed criminal action after a man was shot dead Friday.
‘We are simply devastated’: family reacts after man charged with murder in Shaw neighborhood