SLPS offers pay plan to increase starting pay for new teachers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Saint Louis Public School District has partnered with the American Federation of Teachers Local 420 to find a way to bring in the best teachers to city public schools.

Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Adams said he and two parties agreed to reopen negotiations a year earlier to raise teachers’ pay rates and benefits.

“Most notably, we more than doubled the previously scheduled raise to offer an unprecedented eight percent pay increase effective July 1, 2022, with three percent raises following the next two years,” Adams said. “These increases will apply to all District full-time employees with the exception of nurses and custodians who are still in negotiations.”

This will make SLPS the second highest paying starting spot for new teachers in the metropolitan area. Part of the pay package is a “Pilot Equity Placement and Pay Fund.” This will provide extra pay to teachers who work in schools that are a part of the district.

The package will also offer benefits for all staff, including substitutes, teacher assistants, security guards, nurses, and custodians.

“We are sending a clear message,” Adams said. “That SLPS is ‘all in’ when it comes to a commitment to putting the best people and resources in all of our schools.”

