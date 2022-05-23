Shooting that killed Kansas City teen caught on doorbell camera

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An eruption of gunfire in a Kansas City neighborhood Sunday afternoon left one teen dead.

The victim’s father identified the teen as 17-year-old Rahsan Stenson Jr.

Daniel Brewster’s ring camera caught the moment Stenson Jr. was shot and killed Sunday afternoon.

“I was upstairs in my bedroom watching tv and I hear the dune buggy going down the street and all of a sudden gunshot rang, tons of gunshots,” says Brewster, who lives nearby.

Police say at around 2:20 p.m. they found a dead male on the street near the intersection of 79th terrace and Campbell.

Police believe the victim was at the location talking to someone in an unknown vehicle when a disturbance led to shots being fired.

The victim was struck, and the vehicle left the scene.

The victim’s family says they were enjoying a graduation party down the street for Stenson Jr’s sister when he began driving a dune buggy down the street.

Brewster and his wife were one of the first to respond and help Junior who had collapsed on their property.

“Just tragedy I don’t even know the words to describe it. I feel terrible for his family everybody involved, I couldn’t imagine that,” says Brewster.

The victim’s father told KCTV5 that Junior was going to take over the family contracting business after he finished high school and that he was headed on the correct path to succeed in life.

Now that his life was taken away the father is wondering why his son was targeted and Brewster is wanting to know when this violence in the metro will finally end.

“I don’t remember any of this growing up and as I get older it’s everywhere and it doesn’t seem to be getting better,” says Brewster.

There was a moment today where the victim’s father spoke with Brewster and thanked him for trying to help his son.

Brewster also hung up some flowers at the intersection stop sign in remembrance of Junior.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.