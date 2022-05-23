Advertisement

Person found shot in front yard of Kirkwood home

By Nicole Sanders
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person was rushed to a hospital following a shooting in Kirkwood.

Detectives found a victim shot in the front yard of a home in the 700 block of Angenette Avenue near Nipher Middle School before 10:30 a.m. Monday. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers also took someone in custody in connection to the shooting. Limited information has been released but Kirkwood Police said there are no safety concerns to the surrounding neighborhoods.

