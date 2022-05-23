PD: Husband shot wife, turned gun on himself at St. Peters hospital

ST. PETERS (KMOV) -- A man shot his wife Sunday at Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital and then turned the gun on himself, police tell News 4.

The St. Peters Police Department said a 94-year-old man was visiting his 93-year-old wife, who was at the hospital for an illness. It is believed the man shot his wife and then shot himself in the woman’s hospital room just before 11 a.m.

The woman was pronounced dead after the shooting. The man survived after shooting himself, police said, but has serious injuries. Police did not have the identities of the man and woman on Sunday.

The man and woman were the only people in the hospital room when the shooting happened and no one else was injured, police said. The St. Peters Criminal Investigation Division is handling the case.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

