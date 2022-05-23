Katie’s Pizza & Pasta will soon be in the heart of downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The husband-and-wife team of Katie’s Pizza & Pasta will soon open a third location in Ballpark Village.

Co-owners Katie and Ted Collier called this a dream come true since St. Louis is their native stomping grounds. Following construction, the 10,000 sq ft. restaurant will be open seven days a week at 751 Clark Street near Ballpark Village and Busch Stadium. The design plans aim to incorporate an outdoor patio, a pasta-making station, and a carry-out market selling specialty items and ready-to-eat dishes.

“We’ll have lots of familiar favorites and several new dishes available exclusively at this location. We’re looking forward to becoming a part of the fabric of Ballpark Village and downtown St. Louis on Cardinal game days and well beyond,” said Katie Collier.

The design will incorporate a contemporary yet accessible aesthetic that is consistent with Katie’s Pizza & Pasta’s Rock Hill and Town & Country locations. The restaurant hopes to open in early 2023.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.