Jennings High School hires new head football coach

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Jennings High School announced its new head football coach Monday.

Robert Battle will be the new head coach for the Warriors starting July 1. He was an assistant coach at St. Mary’s High School, contributing to their state semi-finalist appearance, and took a two-year break to watch and train his son.

Battle has a Master’s degree in Education from Lindenwood University, a bachelor’s in Organizational Studies from St. Louis University, and served in the United States Marine Corp (Desert Storm). He started his coaching career as a defensive assistant coach at McCluer High School.

Battle has also served as a junior varsity coach and offensive assistant at Ladue High School, offensive coordinator and head coach for University City, and a defensive coordinator for Sumner High School. He later took a break to coach youth football and returned to high school coaching after passing his youth team to the 8th grade.

