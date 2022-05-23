Advertisement

Jennings High School hires new head football coach

Hasaan Cody, runs with the ball during a game against Lift for Life Academy.
Hasaan Cody, runs with the ball during a game against Lift for Life Academy.(Joshua Robinson)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Jennings High School announced its new head football coach Monday.

Robert Battle will be the new head coach for the Warriors starting July 1. He was an assistant coach at St. Mary’s High School, contributing to their state semi-finalist appearance, and took a two-year break to watch and train his son.

Battle has a Master’s degree in Education from Lindenwood University, a bachelor’s in Organizational Studies from St. Louis University, and served in the United States Marine Corp (Desert Storm). He started his coaching career as a defensive assistant coach at McCluer High School.

Battle has also served as a junior varsity coach and offensive assistant at Ladue High School, offensive coordinator and head coach for University City, and a defensive coordinator for Sumner High School. He later took a break to coach youth football and returned to high school coaching after passing his youth team to the 8th grade.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

SLPS and AFT agreed on a package that will increase starting for pay new teachers
SLPS offers pay plan to increase starting pay for new teachers
MetroLink trains between the Grand and Civic Center stations were briefly halted in St. Louis...
Suspicious package found near Metrolink in St. Louis City
Shaw neighborhood murder
Man arrested, charged after Shaw neighborhood murder
Storm damage Saturday
Storms cause flash floods, damage Saturday