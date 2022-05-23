Individual at St. Charles County middle school tests positive for tuberculosis

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – An individual at a St. Charles County middle school has tested positive for tuberculosis.

On Monday, county health officials announced that an individual at Hollenback Middle School had been diagnosed with active tuberculosis. Officials said they are working with school representatives to identify students and staff who might have been exposed. Close contacts will be tested on-site at the school, with students needing parent permission. According to the St. Charles County Health Department, the public should not be concerned.

The disease is spread through the air during prolonged, repeated, and close contact with someone who has an active infection. People are most likely to spread it to those they spend time with daily. The disease is not spread by shaking someone’s hand, sharing food or drink, touching bed linens or toilet seats.

Symptoms of tuberculosis include a bad cough that lasts at least three weeks, chest pain or coughing up blood or phlegm from deep inside the lungs. Health officials said weakness, fatigue, weight loss, fever and sweating at night can also be symptoms. Individuals who test positive for latent tuberculosis can complete a regimen of antibiotics to prevent infectious disease.

St. Charles County residents can be tested for tuberculosis by calling the health department to make an appointment at 636-949-7484. The cost is $20.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.