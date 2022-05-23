Advertisement

Gunman on the loose after 20-year-old gunned down near Metro East restaurant

By Nicole Sanders
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is searching for clues after a 20-year-old man was found shot near an O’Fallon, Illinois restaurant Sunday night.

Gunfire rang out around 10 p.m. near the Bella Milano restaurant on Regency Park. According to the restaurant’s website, the business closed at 9 p.m. Sunday.

Officers later found Ivan Marshall, 20, wounded nearby. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. Investigators believe the suspect(s) sped off in an older four-door light gold or tan sedan with a missing rear passenger side hub cap.

Anyone with information should call the command post at 618-624-9399 or the O’Fallon Police Department at 618-624-4545 ext. 0.

