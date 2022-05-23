‘Didn’t want it to be a distraction’: Page opens up with his battle with skin cancer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One in five adults will experience skin cancer at some point in their lives, statistics show. As May marks melanoma and skin cancer awareness month, St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page opened up about finding himself among that group after getting a biopsy in late 2020.

Melanoma is a rare form of skin cancer that can be dangerous because it can spread to other parts of the body. A scar on Page’s left cheek is a constant reminder of his battle with skin cancer. The once full-time physician who’s spent his career helping to save lives found that his own battle with cancer would require some role reversal.

“You never quite understand what it is like being a patient until you are a patient,” Page said. This public figure was fighting a very private battle during the peak of the pandemic.

Page said that revealing his diagnosis would have been a distraction considering the type of events that were happening both locally and nationally at that time.

“We were having a serious conversation in the community about civil rights and policing,” Page explained. “I had to focus on the job of running St. Louis County and at the same time making sure I get my doctor appointments.”

As far as his health right now, Page said that he feels great, and he follows a regular workout plan. And even with the democratic primary approaching in August, Page said that he has no concerns about his health as he seeks re-election.

