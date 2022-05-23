Advertisement

Cahokia man found guilty of traveling to Philippines to have sex with 14-year-old girl

By Nicole Sanders
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Cahokia man was found guilty last week of traveling to the Philippines to engage in sexual acts with a 14-year-old girl, prosecutors say.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Joseph Albert Fuchs, III, 53, went to the Philippines in February 2018 to have sex with a girl, knowing she was under the age of 16. The indictment alleges that Fuchs talked to the girl through Facebook chats from November 2017 to July 2019 and he’s sent her more than $1,000 through PayPal and Xoom payments. According to documents, Fuchs talked about ways to evade detection of her age when he would return to the country to meet her at a hotel.

His sentencing hearing is set for August 24.

