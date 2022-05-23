4Warn Forecast: Rain returns late Tuesday

Weather Discussion: It will be another cooler than normal but dry night. And while much of Tuesday is dry, the rain chances steadily increase in the evening. While rain could sneak into the metro early to mid-evening, it looks more likely after 10 PM and into Wednesday morning. Scattered rain and storms at times on Wednesday. The strongest storms look to be east of St. Louis in the late afternoon.

Some more thundershowers are possible off and on Thursday which will be a cool day with a high of only 70. But a warming trend hits for the Memorial Day Weekend. Our normal high is near 80 this time of the year and we’ll be into the 80s if not 90s Saturday-Monday.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.