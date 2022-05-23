4Warn Forecast: Dry this afternoon, rain returns late Tuesday

Weather Discussion: Temperatures are cooler again this afternoon with highs only reaching about 70°. For context, the average temperature for today is 79°. We’ll enjoy lower humidity, broken clouds, and light winds. A complex of storms is bringing heavy rainfall to Oklahoma today. As the showers shift east they will generally weaken, but can’t rule out a few light showers holding together. If any rain falls, it will be very isolated late tonight.

High probabilities for showers and thunderstorms exist late Tuesday night through early Wednesday. Hot weather returns in time for Memorial Day.

