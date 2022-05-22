Advertisement

O’Fallon PD asking public to avoid Rt. K at Highway 364 due to signal malfunction

(MGN)
By Matt Woods
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) -- The traffic signal at Route K and Highway 364 in O’Fallon, Missouri got damaged after storms came through the St. Louis region Saturday. O’Fallon Police are asking residents to avoid the area if they can in case it is not repaired for Monday morning traffic.

The signals are stuck on flashing red at the intersection, police said. MoDOT crews are set to repair it overnight. If they are unable to repair it by morning, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and O’Fallon Police will direct traffic.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Robert Bollman has not been seen or heard from since Friday morning.
Missing man with diminished cognitive ability found safe
Shaw neighborhood murder
Man arrested, charged after Shaw neighborhood murder
Storm damage Saturday
Storms cause flash floods, damage Saturday
Shaw neighborhood murder
Man arrested, charged in connection with Shaw neighborhood murder