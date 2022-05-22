O’Fallon PD asking public to avoid Rt. K at Highway 364 due to signal malfunction

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) -- The traffic signal at Route K and Highway 364 in O’Fallon, Missouri got damaged after storms came through the St. Louis region Saturday. O’Fallon Police are asking residents to avoid the area if they can in case it is not repaired for Monday morning traffic.

The signals are stuck on flashing red at the intersection, police said. MoDOT crews are set to repair it overnight. If they are unable to repair it by morning, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and O’Fallon Police will direct traffic.

