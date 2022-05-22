Man hit by car, killed in Macoupin County, Illinois

CARLINVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - A man was hit by a car and killed in Carlinville, Illinois Saturday morning, police tell News 4.

Around 7:10 a.m., officers found a man lying in a puddle in the 1100 block of Sumner Street. Officers and paramedics tried to administer CPR, but the man, identified as 40-year-old Monteaz Walton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-352-0136.

