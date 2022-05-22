Man arrested, charged in connection with Shaw neighborhood murder

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Court documents show an arrest has been made in a murder that happened in the Shaw Neighborhood on Friday.

Kyle A. Stone, 20, was arrested and charged with murder and armed criminal action in connection to the shooting. Surveillance footage captured the entire incident, according to a probable cause statement.

Police said Christopher Brennan was shot in the head and killed around 7:20 p.m in the Shaw neighborhood near Tower Grove Park. The shooting happened in Brennan’s backyard in the 4000 block of Flora.

Witnesses told News 4 that Brennan was taking out the trash when he was shot.

Court documents show that police watched surveillance video showing someone approaching Brennan in his backyard and pull out a gun. The two struggled briefly before Brennan was shot. The suspect then fled the area, police said. Police later identified the person in the surveillance video to be Stone.

Officers found Stone within 20 minutes after the shooting happened.

“We have not had anything like this happen since approximately 30 years ago,” said Gary Hosna, a board of director for the Shaw Neighborhood Ownership Model. “Some of the neighbors on the block have called me expressing their concern. My understanding--great person and it’s really impacting people.”

Members of Shaw NOM share surveillance footage and safety alerts when incidents like these happen.

“We work directly with the police department-forwarding information from those cameras,” Hosna said. “Recently, we had a spade of crimes related to garage break-ins and that type of thing. We’re about double where we’re at this type of year.”

According to police, from January to April there were nine assaults and six robberies in the Shaw Neighborhood.

A mugshot of Stone was not available Saturday.

