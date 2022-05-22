Advertisement

Binnington out for rest of series vs. Avalanche, Lindgren recalled

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) blocks a shot by Colorado Avalanche center...
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) blocks a shot by Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) during the third period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Denver. The Blues won 4-1. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)(Jack Dempsey | AP)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Blues goalie Jordan Binnington will miss the rest of the second-round series against the Avalanche, the Blues announced early Sunday afternoon.

Binnington was injured during Game 3 of the second-round series Saturday night when Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri collided with him with 13:15 remaining in the first period. Ville Husso was between the pipes for the rest of the game.

So far in 2022, Binnington is 4-1 in five postseason starts with a 1.75 goals-against average. He lost the starting job to Husso late in the regular season but had started every playoff game since Game 4 of the first round against the Minnesota Wild.

After Saturday’s game, Kadri alleged that Binnington threw a water bottle at him while he was being interviewed on TNT’s postgame show.

The Blues have recalled goalie Charlie Lindgren from the Springfield Thunderbirds under emergency conditions.

