4Warn Forecast: More cool, dry weather to start the week
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Weather Discussion: The next few days are fairly mild. We’ll enter a pattern Tuesday night where upper-level low pressure develops. This will help produce a surface low-pressure center with a cold front that will crank up the rain chances Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday night. The heaviest of the rain looks to fall throughout the day Wednesday. Warmer temperatures return Friday. And then the muggy weather returns on Saturday.
