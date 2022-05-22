Advertisement

4Warn Forecast: More cool, dry weather to start the week

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Weather Discussion: The next few days are fairly mild. We’ll enter a pattern Tuesday night where upper-level low pressure develops. This will help produce a surface low-pressure center with a cold front that will crank up the rain chances Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday night. The heaviest of the rain looks to fall throughout the day Wednesday. Warmer temperatures return Friday. And then the muggy weather returns on Saturday.

Download the KMOV Weather App
7 Day Forecast

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

4Warn Alert: Storm chances continues through the evening
4Warn Alert: Storm chances continues through the evening
4Warn Alert: More Storms Tonight & Saturday
4Warn Alert: More Storms Tonight & Saturday
4Warn Alert: More Storms Tonight & Saturday
4Warn Alert: More Storms Tonight & Saturday
There were eight tornadoes that hit the St. Louis area.
Confirmed tornadoes in the area