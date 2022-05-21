Parkway West High School senior described as definition of student-athlete

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – A Parkway West High School student thrives on the sports scene.

Tre Bell started playing football when he was a sophomore but quickly broke his collarbone.

“It was kind of a reality check for me,” he recalled. “I went into football thinking it would be little league, and I thought I would be the best player, it humbled me. Made me realize if I’m going to do this, have to be focused, and work hard at this.”

He worked hard enough to become captain his senior year. He also started on the basketball team and ran track. Head football coach Jeff Duncan described Bell as the definition of a student-athlete.

Assistant Principal Dr. Kate Piffel said Bell is the one she’ll ask to come back as a role model for future students.

Bell has committed to playing both football and basketball at Lindenwood University. He plans to study sports management.

