Man with diminished cognitive ability missing in Florissant

FLORISSANT (KMOV) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a missing person advisory for 63-year-old Robert Louis Bollmann in Florissant.

Police said Bollman went for a walk around 11 a.m. but has not been seen or heard from since. Police also said Bollman has diminished cognitive ability. He is just under 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Anyone with information should call 911 or or St. Louis County Police at (636) 529-8210.

