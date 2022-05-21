Advertisement

Man with diminished cognitive ability missing in Florissant

Robert Bollman has not been seen or heard from since Friday morning.
Robert Bollman has not been seen or heard from since Friday morning.(Missouri State Highway Patrol)
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FLORISSANT (KMOV) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a missing person advisory for 63-year-old Robert Louis Bollmann in Florissant.

Police said Bollman went for a walk around 11 a.m. but has not been seen or heard from since. Police also said Bollman has diminished cognitive ability. He is just under 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Anyone with information should call 911 or or St. Louis County Police at (636) 529-8210.

