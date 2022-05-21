Advertisement

Man killed in Jefferson County motorcycle accident

By Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed in a motorcycle crash that occurred in Jefferson County Friday evening.

Police tell News 4 the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. on West Outer Road just south of El Lago Drive. James Meyer, Jr, 54, was riding a 2000 Harley Davidson northbound when he slowed down in front of a 2019 Dodge Journey that was also going northbound.

The Journey then hit the motorcycle. Meyer, Jr, was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The woman behind the wheel of the Journey drove off, police say.

