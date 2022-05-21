Louisiana National Guard officer retires after planting face between subordinate’s breasts

LOUISIANA (KPLC/Gray News) — A Louisiana Army National Guard officer faced 30 days of confinement, but no loss of rank after planting his face between a subordinate’s breasts.

Captain Billy Crosby Jr. was allowed to retire with benefits, according to military.com.

Crosby was the woman’s company commander in the Louisiana National Guard and was the senior officer at his post in Jordan. She was also his direct subordinate.

An exact age for Crosby was not given, but Crosby was 52 at the time of an October 2021 filing that said the woman was half his age.

The incident in question happened at Joint Training Center in Jordan in May 2021, according to military court documents. Crosby placed his face between the sergeant’s breasts, moving his face from side to side, according to the documents.

He previously told the sergeant that he wanted her to ride with him to another installation because he liked looking at her chest and previously announced twice that he was going to “motorboat” the woman during her promotion ceremony from specialist to sergeant, according to the court documents.

According to the documents, “the term ‘motorboating’ is commonly used to describe when a person places his or her face between a female’s breasts and shakes his or her head back and forth while making a sound resembling a boat motor.”

Crosby asked the woman if she wanted a promotion ceremony, which she declined, the documents read.

A day or so later, though, Crosby went into the room where the sergeant was working with another person and performed an impromptu ceremony in which he placed his face between her breasts, according to the documents.

He told her to stand up, “placed the rank in front of her chest, and leaned in to grab the rank with his teeth. (Crosby) then placed his face between (the sergeant’s) breasts. His face made contact with the middle of her chest. He vigorously moved his head from side to side between (her) breasts while still holding the rank with his teeth.”

