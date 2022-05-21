Flooding closes SB I-55 near Potomac in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Flooding has closed all southbound lanes of I-55 near Potomac in south St. Louis.

The view from the MoDOT cameras shows a car partially submerged in water and other cars stopped on a highway in front of flooded lanes. Emergency crews are on the scene. One northbound lane is also closed.

It comes two days after rain and storms led to flooding on I-55 near Loughborough.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.