Flooding closes SB I-55 near Potomac in South City

55 at Potomac flooded
55 at Potomac flooded(MoDOT)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Flooding has closed all southbound lanes of I-55 near Potomac in south St. Louis.

The view from the MoDOT cameras shows a car partially submerged in water and other cars stopped on a highway in front of flooded lanes. Emergency crews are on the scene. One northbound lane is also closed.

It comes two days after rain and storms led to flooding on I-55 near Loughborough.

