Flooding closes SB I-55 near Potomac in South City
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Flooding has closed all southbound lanes of I-55 near Potomac in south St. Louis.
The view from the MoDOT cameras shows a car partially submerged in water and other cars stopped on a highway in front of flooded lanes. Emergency crews are on the scene. One northbound lane is also closed.
It comes two days after rain and storms led to flooding on I-55 near Loughborough.
Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.